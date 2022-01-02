Patriots blow past Jaguars 50-10, earn playoff berth

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Rookie quarterback Mac Jones threw three touchdown passes and Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for two scores apiece to put the New England Patriots in the playoffs with their 50-10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The victory and Miami’s loss at Tennessee did the job for the Patriots (10-6). They snapped a two-game losing streak and gave Bill Belichick his 20th 10-win season as a head coach, tying Don Shula for the most in NFL history. The Jaguars (2-14) have lost eight consecutive games.