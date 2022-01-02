White, Shead help No. 12 Houston hold off Temple 66-61

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Fabian White Jr. had 15 points and 14 rebounds, and Jamal Shead scored 14 points to lead depleted No. 12 Houston past Temple 66-61 on Sunday night. Houston had 10 players available and only seven played. The 12-2 Cougars still won their American Athletic Conference opener, despite a close game in the second half. Damian Dunn led Temple with 14 points and Nick Jourdain had 12 points.