Paulo Nagamura hired as coach of MLS’s Houston Dynamo

HOUSTON (AP) — Paulo Nagamura has been hired as coach of Major League Soccer’s Houston Dynamo. The 38-year-old Brazilian was an MLS midfielder from 2005-16. He replaces Tab Ramos, who was fired in November. Nagamura joined Kansas City II’s coaching staff as an assistant in 2017 and was head coach of the second-tier team for the past four seasons. His team finished 15th in the 16-team Eastern Conference last year with four wins, 20 losses and eight draws. Nagamura had 252 regular-season MLS appearances from 2005-16 and also played for Mexico’s Tigres in 2010. Houston opens the MLS season on Feb. 27 against Salt Lake.