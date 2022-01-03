South Carolina stays No. 1 in women’s AP Top 25 despite loss

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

South Carolina remains the No. 1 team in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll despite its first loss of the season. The Gamecocks fell to Missouri 70-69 in overtime Thursday on a last-second shot. South Carolina still received 22 of the 30 first-place votes from a national media panel to stay the top choice in the poll. It isn’t the first time that a team lost and remained No. 1. Back when Louisiana Tech was a powerhouse in the early 1980s, the Lady Techsters saw their 54-game winning streak snapped by Old Dominion. Louisiana Tech stayed No. 1 the next week. Stanford remained in second place this week. Louisville, Arizona and North Carolina State rounded out the first five. Oklahoma jumped in at No. 23. The Sooners are ranked for the first time since 2017.