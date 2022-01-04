Column: New year starts with a familiar question about Woods

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — A new year in golf brings several questions that will take time to sort out. That starts with the familiar topic of Tiger Woods. It’s one thing to ride a cart and play a scramble format with his son in the PNC Championship. Still to be determined is when he can walk for 72 holes and compete against the best. And AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson says golf might get a good idea early in the year whether the best players plan to stay put on the PGA Tour or are tempted by Saudi riches in a new league Greg Norman is trying to develop.