Devils’ Dougie Hamilton to have surgery on broken jaw

BOSTON (AP) — New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton is scheduled to have surgery Wednesday on his broken jaw. The team did not give a timetable for his return. Hamilton was put on injured reserve retroactive to Sunday, when he took a puck to the face off a shot from Washington defenseman Justin Schultz. The Devils also announced that veteran goaltender Jonathan Bernier underwent successful right hip surgery and will miss the remainder of the season. New Jersey activated Tomas Tatar off the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list and added fellow forwards Pavel Zacha and Yegor Sharangovich.