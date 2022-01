RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Darious Hall had 21 points and 16 rebounds to power Central Arkansas to a 79-72 victory over Eastern Kentucky in an Atlantic Sun Conference opener. Hall made 9 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Bears (4-10), who snapped an eight-game losing streak on the road. Collin Cooper had 18 points. Cooper Robb had 18 points to pace the Colonels (8-7).