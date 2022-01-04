Jalen Hurts asks Washington for response to railing collapse

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts is asking the Washington Football Team to take action after narrowly escaping harm when fans fell onto the field because a railing in the corner of FedEx Field gave way as the Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback was walking into the tunnel after Sunday’s game. Hurts avoided the railing and calmly helped some fans to their feet. Mark Tenally, a photo runner for The Associated Press who was standing under the railing, was injured and attended to by medical personnel. Hurts sent a letter to the NFL and the team, saying: “I am writing to inquire what follow-up action is being considered.”