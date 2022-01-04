Kansas State dominates short-handed LSU 42-20 in Texas Bowl

HOUSTON (AP) — Deuce Vaughn and the Kansas State Wildcats finished a streaky season on a positive note night with a dominant 42-20 win over short-handed LSU in the Texas Bowl. Vaughn, a sophomore running back and first-team All-American as an all-purpose player, rushed for 146 yards on 21 carries. He scored four touchdowns — three rushing and one receiving. Kansas State also got a strong performance from quarterback Skylar Thompson, who returned to make his final collegiate start after missing the regular-season finale with an ankle injury. Thompson completed 21 of 28 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns. Malik Knowles had two touchdown catches and 42 yards receiving.