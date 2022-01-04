Marquette ends skid by trouncing No. 16 Providence 88-56

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Justin Lewis had a career-high 23 points plus 11 rebounds as Marquette broke out of its slump with an 88-56 blowout of No. 16 Providence that snapped the Friars’ eight-game winning streak. Marquette (9-6, 1-3 Big East) emphatically ended its four-game skid by scoring 20 straight points late in the first half. The Golden Eagles’ lead never dropped below 20 throughout the second half. That represented a major reversal of fortune for Marquette. The Golden Eagles had faced double-digit deficits in the second half of each of their first three Big East games.