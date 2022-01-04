NFL teams providing female fans with clubs of their own

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

DETROIT (AP) — More than half of the NFL’s 32 teams have female fan clubs. The Detroit Lions’ Women of the Pride group is one of them. Verdell Blackmon showed up for a recent game and left no doubt who she was cheering for that afternoon. Blackmon’s hair and more were bright hues of blue, and Detroit Lions Women of the Pride was printed on her black shirt. She was one of about 50 women in the team’s Women of the Pride group who attended a pregame party at Ford Field and witnessed Detroit’s first win of the season against Minnesota.