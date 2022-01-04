No. 9 Auburn wins 10th straight, 81-66 over South Carolina

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Wendell Green Jr. scored a season-high 22 points and No. 9 Auburn beat South Carolina 81-66 for its 10th straight win. The Tigers led by 21 points in the second half, but held on after the Gamecocks drew within 63-55 with about seven minutes to play. Green came through again with two foul shots before 7-foot-1 Walker Kesslen jammed home a bucket to restore the double-digit lead. Kessler followed up a triple double last game with 12 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks as Auburn opened 2-0 in the SEC for the first time in four years.