Nolley’s late free throws help Memphis hold off Tulsa 67-64

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Malcolm Dandridge and Earl Timberlake scored 12 points apiece and Landers Nolley II sank two free throws with 2 seconds left as Memphis held off Tulsa 67-64 in American Athletic Conference action. Timberlake added eight rebounds for the Tigers (8-5, 2-1), who led 34-25 at halftime and then scored the first six points of the second half. Sophomore Sam Griffin came off the bench to score a season-high 25 points, including 16 in the second half for the Golden Hurricane (6-7, 0-2). Jeriah Horne finished with 20 points, 10 in each half. Griffin’s 3-pointer pulled Tulsa within a point with 3 seconds left to play.