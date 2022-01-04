Panthers win 4th consecutive game, roll past Flames 6-2

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Patric Hornqvist scored twice, Sergei Bobrovsky stopped a season-high 47 shots and the Florida Panthers pushed their winning streak to four games by topping the Calgary Flames 6-2. Joe Thornton got a history-making go-ahead goal late in the first period for Florida, which improved to 18-3-0 on home ice. Anthony Duclair, Ryan Lomberg and Lucas Carlsson also scored for Florida, and Brandon Montour had the second three-assist game of his career. Johnny Gaudreau got his 14th goal of the season for Calgary and Blake Coleman also scored for the Flames.