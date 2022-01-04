Second-ranked Sabalenka loses her season-opening match

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka has had an upset straight-sets loss to No. 100-ranked Kaja Juvan in her first match of the season. The Wimbledon and U.S. Open semifinalist had a first-round bye at the Adelaide International and struggled with her serve in the second-round match against Juvan. The Adelaide International is one of the main tune-up tournaments for the Australian Open which starts Jan. 17 at Melbourne Park. The win was Juvan’s first against a Top 10 player and earned her a spot in the quarterfinals.