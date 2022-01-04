Tied atop NHL, Capitals get players back from virus protocol

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The Washington Capitals have almost their entire lineup out of NHL COVID-19 protocol after missing players off and on for the past few weeks. Defenseman Martin Fehervary and goaltender Vitek Vanecek skated Tuesday and appear on track to be back for Washington’s next game Friday at the St. Louis Blues. The Dallas Stars are also getting healthier after removing captain Jamie Benn from the protocol list. Toronto’s Auston Matthews remains unavailable. San Jose captain Logan Couture, Boston winger Jake DeBrusk and Buffalo forwards Anders Bjork, Peyton Krebs and Alex Tuch all are new additions to league virus protocol.