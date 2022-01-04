Vandy snaps losing streak to Arkansas with chaotic 75-74 win
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 22 points before fouling out and in a frantic finish Vanderbilt beat Arkansas 75-74 on Tuesday night in the Commodores’ Southeastern Conference opener. JD Notae missed the potential game-winner from 3-point range for Arkansas with 1.2-seconds left. Vanderbilt’s Tyrin Lawrence missed two foul shots with nine seconds remaining that could’ve padded the one-point lead. The Razorbacks’ Chris Lykes made 1 for 2 from the foul line with 15 seconds to go to bring Arkansas within 75-74. Lykes stepped to the foul line having made all 31 of his free throws in the last three minutes of games this season. Stanley Umude scored 28 points for Arkansas.
Comments