Browns’ No. 2 QB Keenum admires Mayfield’s ‘gutsiest’ season

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Case Keenum had a front-row seat to watch Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield play through injuries this season. Keenum, who made one start so Mayfield could let his left shoulder heal, said he’s never seen a tougher performance by an NFL quarterback. Keenum is starting Sunday’s season finale against Cincinnati since Mayfield is opting to skip the game to undergo surgery and have a torn labrum in his left shoulder repaired. Keenum is embracing the chance to make his second start and said all of Cleveland’s backups are eager to put a positive finish on a disappointing season.