Chelsea gifted goals by Spurs to gain 2-0 cup semifinal lead

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea was gifted goals by Tottenham to win their League Cup semifinal first leg 2-0. Kai Havertz’s shot after five minutes was inadvertently diverted into his own net by Davinson Sanchez. Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga’s attempt at a headed clearance from a free kick came off the shoulder of teammate Ben Davies and past their own goalkeeper, Hugo Lloris. The second leg is next Wednesday at Tottenham. Arsenal or Liverpool await in the final but the first leg of their semifinal has been postponed until next week due to a coronavirus outbreak at Liverpool.