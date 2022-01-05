Doncic, Mavs beat Curry, Warriors 99-82 on Nowitzki’s night

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 26 points and the Dallas Mavericks celebrated before a ceremony to retire Dirk Nowitzki’s number by beating cold-shooting Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors 99-82 on Wednesday night. The Mavericks knew the night belonged to their franchise icon, and that Nowitzki’s No. 41 wasn’t going to the rafters until after they played the team with the NBA’s best record coming in. Dallas responded with its first four-game winning streak of the season in Doncic’s third game back since a career-long, 10-game absence caused by left ankle and knee issues and a positive COVID-19 test. Curry was 5 of 24, including 1 of 9 from 3-point range, to finish with 14 points.