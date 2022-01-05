Ex-US Soccer president running again 2 years after quitting

By RONALD BLUM

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Cordeiro is running to regain his job as U.S. Soccer Federation president, two years after he quit amid a backlash to the group’s lawyers filing legal papers claiming the women’s national team players had less physical ability and responsibility than their male counterparts. Cordeiro was immediately criticized by women’s national team midfielder Megan Rapinoe, who accused him in a tweet of allowing “caveman levels of misogyny.” Cordeiro headed the federation from 2018 to 2020. He resigned in March 2020, three days after the federation’s filing prompted widespread criticism from players, MLS Commissioner Don Garber and sponsors.