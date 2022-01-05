FIFA clears Brazil-born forward João Pedro to play for Italy

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA says it cleared Brazil-born Cagliari forward João Pedro to represent Italy. João Pedro needed FIFA permission to change national eligibility after playing for Brazil at Under-17 level. He turns 30 two weeks before Italy’s next game in a World Cup qualifying playoff on March 24. The European champion is at home to North Macedonia. If selected, João Pedro could join other Brazil-born players Jorginho, Emerson Palmieri and Rafael Tolói in the squad. João Pedro already gained Italian citizenship playing for Cagliari since 2014. He has scored nine goals this season for the 19th-place team in Serie A.