James Sands loaned to Glasgow Rangers by New York City

NEW YORK (AP) — American midfielder and defender James Sands was loaned to Glasgow Rangers from Major League Soccer champion New York City through the end of the 2022-23 Scottish Premier League season. Rangers have an option to acquire Sands at the end of the loan. Sands, a 21-year-old from Rye, New York, made his MLS debut in 2017 and appeared last year in 26 regular-season games and four postseason matches. He was selected to the MLS All-Star team. He made his debut for the U.S. national team in last year’s CONCACAF Gold Cup and has made seven international appearances.