Japan midfielder Kawabe joins Wolves from Grasshoppers

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Japan midfielder Hayao Kawabe joined Wolverhampton from Swiss team Grasshoppers. Wolves could send the 26-year-old Kawabe back on loan to Grasshoppers for the rest of the season but he will train with the Premier League team in January. Both clubs are owned by Chinese investment firm Fosun. Kawabe made his senior international debut in March and becomes the first Japanese player at Wolves. Wolves technical director Scott Sellars says the club made a move to buy Kawabe this month because the player might not have been granted a visa in the future in light of changing criteria.