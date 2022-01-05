Klopp’s assistant at Liverpool tests positive for COVID-19

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — The coach filling in for Jurgen Klopp while the Liverpool manager is in isolation with the coronavirus has also returned a suspected positive test for COVID-19. Liverpool says Pepijn Lijnders also is now self-isolating. It places into further doubt the likelihood of Liverpool’s first-leg match against Arsenal in the English League Cup semifinals taking place on Thursday. Liverpool has requested that the match be postponed as COVID-19 cases, injuries and absences because of the African Cup of Nations affects player availability. The English Football League is assessing the matter. First-team training was canceled at Liverpool on Tuesday.