MATCHDAY: Juventus hosts Napoli; Atlético plays in Copa

By The Associated Press

The Italian league resumes after a two-week winter break with Juventus hosting Napoli in the marquee match. Coronavirus infections are limiting squads, however, with about 10% of players in Serie A positive including Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. Serie A leader Inter Milan visits Bologna and second-place AC Milan hosts Roma. Stadium capacities have been reduced and spectators must now wear FFP2 masks. In Spain Atlético Madrid, Sevilla and Athletic Bilbao are among top-flight teams facing lower-division opponents in the Copa del Rey’s round-of-32.