Maui musings: Finau happy to be back and feels he belongs

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Tony Finau has been in Hawaii long enough to become a motivational speaker. This wasn’t about golf, but football. His wife grew up on the North Shore of Oahu, and Finau was asked to speak to the Kuhuku High football team before the state championship. He takes no credit for the Red Raiders winning. He just told stories about staying humble and staying hungry amid the losses. Finau knows that well. He returns to the Sentry Tournament of Champions by winning The Northern Trust. That ended more than five years and eight runner-up finishes without winning.