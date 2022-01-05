Murray, Spurs hold off Celtics 99-97 in Popovich’s 2,000th

By KEN POWTAK

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Gregg Popovich became the first to coach 2,000 NBA games with the same team, and Dejounte Murray scored 22 points to lead the San Antonio Spurs past the Boston Celtics 99-97. Devin Vassell and Derrick White each had 17 points for the Spurs, who snapped a four-game losing streak. Jaylen Brown led Boston with 30 points after scoring a career-high 50 in a victory over Orlando in the Celtics’ last game but had a driving layup roll off the rim just before the buzzer sounded. Murray, the team’s scoring leader, returned from COVID-19 protocols after being sidelined the last five games and played 33 minutes.