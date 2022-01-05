Riddell’s Axiom could be breakthrough helmet for football

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

Riddell has developed a football helmet that might not be just the next big step in design and player safety, but a major leap. While there has been a focus on position-specific headgear for some time, Axiom is a personal-fit helmet. It is designed and manufactured player by player rather than position by position. Axiom’s features are based on data and designed to improve impact response, reduce head impact exposure (HIE), and deliver unprecedented protection. Axiom includes a new fitting system, a redesigned helmet shell platform, reimagined face-mask system and integrated smart helmet technology called InSite — which analyzes and reports on HIE compared to Riddell’s database of 8 million on-field player impacts. Axiom also features a removable visor.