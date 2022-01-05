Wagner wants to play in Seahawks finale despite knee injury

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Linebacker Bobby Wagner says he’s going to make every effort to play in the Seahawks’ regular season finale Sunday at Arizona, however meaningless the game is for Seattle. Wagner suffered a sprained knee while trying to defend a screen pass during the Seahawks’ last game. Wagner has every reason to take this Sunday off considering he’s already posted one of his best statistical seasons with a career-high 170 tackles. But he says it’s important to try to finish what he started.