4 Serie A games won’t be played amid COVID concerns

ROME (AP) — At least four of the 10 Serie A matches scheduled for Thursday won’t be played after local health authorities ordered teams into quarantine amid rising coronavirus cases. The matches affected so far are: Bologna vs. Inter Milan, Atalanta vs. Torino, Fiorentina vs. Udinese and Salernitana vs. Venezia. The quarantine orders came from authorities in Bologna, Turin, Udine and Salerno. Napoli’s match at Juventus is still scheduled to go ahead despite Napoli reporting seven players positive and three staff members. More than 70 players in the league are positive overall and nearly 100 including team staff members.