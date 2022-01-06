Cantlay and Rahm don’t miss beat with good starts at Kapalu

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Cameron Smith has the lead after the first round of the first PGA Tour event of the year. Patrick Cantlay and Jon Rahm were right on his heels at Kapalua after taking long breaks. Smith had a pair of long eagle putts for a 65 for a one-shot lead Rahm, Cantlay and Daniel Berger. Cantlay and Rahm both are coming off the longest voluntary breaks of their careers. Thursday was Cantlay’s first time competing in 102 days. He played the last six holes in 6 under. Rahm had gone 83 days between tournaments.