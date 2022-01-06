Double-double machine Cockburn sends Illini past Maryland

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn scored 23 points and tied a career-high 18 rebounds and Illinois rallied after squandering an early lead to beat Maryland 76-64. The Illini sprinted to a 21-7 lead with Cockburn scoring a third of those points. His last basket of the first half put Illinois up 14 with 10:50 before the break, but 16 seconds later he picked up his second foul and went to the bench. Maryland took advantage and erupted with a 23-7 outburst and took its first lead (30-28) on Donta Scott’s 3 with 2:30 before halftime. Scott scored 17 points.