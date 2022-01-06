Forsberg, Predators stay hot with 4-2 victory over Kings

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Filip Forsberg had a goal and an assist for his third straight multi-point outing, Matt Duchene got his first goal in 10 games and the Nashville Predators extended their winning streak to three with a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings. Forsberg has an NHL-leading 12 goals since Nov. 30 as Nashville has gone 11-2-1 in its last 14 games to grab the lead in the Central Division. Matt Luff and Yakov Trenin also scored for the Predators, and Roman Josi added two assists. Juuse Saros stopped 46 shots, tied for the fourth-most of his career. Dustin Brown and Martin Frk scored for Los Angeles, which lost despite having a 48-20 advantage in shots. Jonathan Quick made 16 saves.