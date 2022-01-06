Her skis stolen, US Olympic hopeful Dani Loeb stays upbeat

By JEFF MARTIN

Associated Press

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Olympic hopeful Dani Loeb says she’s optimistic that police are able to recover her custom skis, helmet and other gear stolen in Atlanta now that two suspects are in custody. The men were arrested this week, but police haven’t said whether they’ve been able to recover Loeb’s gear. She’s hoping to get the items back before Wednesday, when she will try to qualify for the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing. The 20-year-old former gymnast is from Alabama and competes in aerial freestyle. Loeb told The Associated Press on Thursday that she’s trying to be positive and is grateful for everyone who has spread the word about her missing gear.