Leadership change at struggling Man United with new CEO

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — Manchester United has appointed a new chief executive in the latest step by the fallen Premier League giant to regain its elite playing status and restore stability. Richard Arnold has been promoted from group managing director to the top leadership role below members of the owning Glazer family as CEO of the club, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Arnold assumes the responsibilities of Ed Woodward, who leaves on Feb. 1 having initially announced his departure last April amid the furore over United’s attempt to join the short-lived, ill-fated European Super League with five other English clubs.