Marchessault scores twice, Golden Knights beat Rangers 5-1

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault scored twice, Robin Lehner made 18 saves in his first game in nearly three weeks and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the New York Rangers 5-1. Lehner, who hadn’t played since Dec. 19 due to a lower-body injury, extended his winning streak to six games. Mark Stone, Mattias Janmark and Brett Howden also scored for the Golden Knights, who snapped a two-game skid. Chris Kreider scored for the Rangers, who had won three in a row. Alexandar Georgiev made 30 saves in the opener of a five-game road trip.