Michigan All-Big Ten defensive back Daxton Hill enters draft

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill is entering the NFL draft and skipping his senior season. The All-Big Ten player made the announcement on his Instagram account Thursday night. He started for the second-ranked Wolverines in their loss to No. 3 Georgia in the Orange Bowl last Saturday night. Hill’s status for was uncertain because he did not join the team until just a few days before the game. Coach Jim Harbaugh said that Michigan’s second-leading tackler had not been with the team throughout the week of preparation for the College Football Playoff semifinal, but declined to give any other details.