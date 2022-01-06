Miller scores 24, No. 10 Maryland women rout Penn St 106-78

By PATRICK STEVENS

Associated Press

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Diamond Miller scored a season-high 24 points, Ashley Owusu added 20, and No. 10 Maryland never trailed as it routed Penn State 106-78. The Terrapins bounced back from Sunday’s 70-63 overtime loss at Indiana and won their 31st consecutive home game. Makenna Marisa scored 24 of her 29 points in the second half for Penn State. The Nittany Lions hadn’t played since Dec. 18 because of a COVID-19 pause. They were also without forward Ali Brigham, their second-leading scorer.