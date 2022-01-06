No. 3 Louisville romps over turnover-prone Pittsburgh 81-39

By GARY B. GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Emily Engstler had 12 points and 10 rebounds for her fourth double-double, Hailey Van Lith also had 12 points and No. 3 Louisville forced a season-high 35 turnovers to spark an 81-39 rout of Pittsburgh on Thursday night. The Cardinals won their 13th in a row by quickly pouncing on a Panthers squad that was playing their first game since Dec. 22. Pittsburgh ended up four turnovers shy of tying the program record set against Northeastern Illinois on Jan. 13, 1992. Emy Hayford had eight points for the Panthers.