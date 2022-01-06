Packers’ Hackett plans to interview with Jaguars next week

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett says he plans to interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars about their head coaching vacancy next week. The Packers have clinched the NFC’s No. 1 seed and lone first-round playoff bye. That means they won’t be playing when the postseason begins next week. Hackett was the Jaguars’ quarterbacks coach from 2015-16 and offensive coordinator from 2016-18 before getting fired in the middle of the 2018 season. The Jaguars fired Urban Meyer on Dec. 16 and have been searching for his successor while interim head coach Darrell Bevell finishes up the season.