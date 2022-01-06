Rams’ Cooper Kupp closing in on triple crown of receiving

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cooper Kupp is finishing up one of the greatest seasons by a receiver in NFL history. The Los Angeles Rams’ star wideout is leading the NFL with 138 receptions, 1,829 yards receiving and 15 touchdown catches as the Rams attempt to clinch the NFC West title in their 17th game Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. If Kupp stays on top in all three categories, he will be just the fourth receiver in NFL history to lead the league in every category of the receiving triple crown. The others are Jerry Rice, Sterling Sharpe and Steve Smith.