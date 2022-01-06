Rask close to return with Bruins, signs with Providence

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Goalkeeper Tuukka Rask is getting closer to returning to the Boston Bruins after signing a professional tryout agreement with Providence of the American Hockey League. Rask is currently a free agent, but he has spent 14 seasons with the Bruins and is the franchise’s leader in wins. He is coming back from offseason labrum surgery on his hip. The 2013-14 Vezina Trophy winner has been working out at the Bruins’ training facility for more than two months. He says he expects to play two games in Providence before working out a deal to join the Bruins.