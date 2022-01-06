Red Wings-Ducks postponed hours before schedule game

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The scheduled game Thursday night between Anaheim and the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed to Sunday because of COVID-19-related issues affecting the Ducks. Anaheim placed center Sam Carrick, goaltender John Gibson, defenseman Hampus Lindholm and right wing Vinni Lettieri into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. The Red Wings also are set to play Saturday night at the Los Angeles Kings and end the trip Tuesday night at San Jose. The Montreal Canadiens extended their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens said Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes Sunday.