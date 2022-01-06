Trammell scores 32 to lift Seattle past Chicago St. 93-77

CHICAGO — Darrion Trammell tied his career high with a season-high 32 points as Seattle defeated Chicago State 93-77. Trammell hit all 13 of his foul shots. He added eight assists and five steals. Emeka Udenyi had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Seattle (10-4, 1-0 Western Athletic Conference). Cameron Tyson added 14 points and eight rebounds. Vas Pandza had 12 points. Ali Abdou Dibba had 24 points and seven rebounds for the Cougars (4-12, 0-3), who have now lost five games in a row. Jahsean Corbett added 13 points. Bryce Johnson had 10 points.