Villarreal, Osasuna lose in Copa upsets; Atlético rolls
By JOSEPH WILSON
Associated Press
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Villarreal and Osasuna have been eliminated by lower-division rivals from the Copa del Rey. Villarreal fell after Sporting Gijón fought back for a 2-1 win. Osasuna was ousted by second-division Girona 1-0 after it failed to recover from an early goal. Atlético Madrid eased into the round-of-16 following its 5-0 rout of Rayo Majadahonda. Antoine Griezmann scored from Atlético before leaving the field with a possible leg injury. That could put in doubt his availability for Sunday’s Spanish league match at Villarreal and the Spanish Super Cup to be played in Saudi Arabia next week.
