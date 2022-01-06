Win and get in scenario for Raiders, Chargers, Niners, Colts

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

It’s win and get in for the Chargers, Raiders, 49ers and Colts. Not much more you can ask for as the NFL completes its first 17-game regular season. The brightest spotlight is on Sin City, where the winner of Chargers-Raiders takes a wild-card berth. LA is done if it loses, but Las Vegas has ways of advancing to the playoffs with a defeat and help. Never mind that. This is all about moving on, whether or not it prevents your longtime rival from doing so, too.