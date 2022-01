KATY, Texas — Cedric Garrett made the decisive three-point play and Northwestern State defeated Incarnate Word 83-80 in a second-round game of the Southland Conference Tip-Off. LaTerrance Read’s 3-pointer had given the Demons an 80-78 lead with 57 seconds remaining. After Incarnate Word tied it, Garrett made a layup and free throw with 18 seconds left to give the Demons the win.