Giants rookie WR Toney’s season over after playing 10 games

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney did not have the dynamic rookie season many expected. The 20th pick overall in the draft, Toney has been ruled out of Sunday’s finale against Washington with a shoulder injury. He will finish the season with 39 catches for 420 yards and no touchdowns. The stats are tied for second best on the Giants. Toney’s problem has been staying on the field. He’ll finish the campaign having played 10 of 17 games. He’s has COVID-19 issues twice and hamstring, ankle, quad, oblique and shoulder injuries, too.