Kunkel scores 25 in No. 22 Xavier’s 87-72 win over Butler

By MARK AMBROGI

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Adam Kunkel scored 25 points off the bench to lead No. 22 Xavier past Butler 87-72 on Friday night. Kunkel sank 8 of 12 shots, including 5 of 8 3-point shots for the 12-2 Musketeers. Paul Scruggs contributed 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Xavier. Aaron Thompson scored 20 and Bryce Golden 19 points for the 8-6 Bulldogs. Butler cut the deficit to seven twice but could get no closer.